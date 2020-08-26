John Sherman GeorgeAppleton - John Sherman George, age 77, passed away peacefully with his family surrounding him on Saturday, August 22nd, 2020 at ThedaCare Medical Center of Appleton after what seemed like a long but short battle from complications of Coronavirus. He was born on January 19, 1943 in Windom Township, Minnesota to the late Robert and Genvinie (Byrd) George and raised in Iowa. John graduated from Amana High School on May 25th, 1962 and later that summer married his love Mary Van Dee Kerkove on August 25th, 1962. Together for 38 years they raised a family of three children on a small farm in the Town of West Bloomfield, Wisconsin. John owned and operated Pine River Auto Body, Pine River, Wisconsin where he painted and repaired cars, trucks, tractors…you name it. He had a passion for antique John Deere tractors, farming and loved collecting and repairing clocks, watches and hit and miss engines.John is survived by his three children Mischelle (Dan) Wendt, John (Stacey) George and Michael (Samantha) George; his seven grandchildren: Nathan Wendt, Bryan (Holly) Wendt and Dustan Wendt, Gaven and Kaylen George, Kyler and Kashdon George; five great grandchildren: Elizabeth, Tucker, Jasper, Natalee and Oliver; his adopted Brother Billy and several nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his Wife Mary; his Brothers: Lee, Jimmy, Verl (Bud), David and Richard; his Sisters: Dorothea, Margorie, Jennifer, Pearl (In Infancy); and his adopted Sister Molly.John will be laid to rest with a private family service at Lind Center Cemetery, Waupaca. A memorial celebration will be announced in the future for family and friends in celebration of John's life.A special thanks to the Doctors and Nurses at Primary Care Associates, the ThedaCare Medical Center Team of Appleton and support staff, ThedaCare at Home, and Dads Assisted Living Facility Care Partners for the care and kindness given to him and our family.