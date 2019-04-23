|
|
John T. Jansen
Little Chute - John T. Jansen, age 93, of Little Chute, passed away at his home on Saturday, April 20, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born on March 24, 1926, son of the late John and Anna (DeBruin) Jansen. He graduated from St. John High School and immediately after, enlist in the United States Air Force. After completing his time in the service, on August 23, 1947, John married Elaine Hermsen at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Little Chute. John was employed at Combined Locks Paper Mill as a supervisor for over 40 years.
John was extremely active at church, serving in many different capacities including singing in the choir, helping with maintenance, lecturing along with many other involvements. He was also a member of the St. John School Board and of the Knights of Columbus Council #10919.
Earlier in life, John was very involved with the Scouts, later guiding them in the Parvuli Dei and Ad Altare Dei awards. He also played in the Little Chute Community Band for many years. He has been an active member of the Jacob Coppus American Legion Post #258, Little Chute, for over 50 years. John was a talented woodworker and made many project, for his family, friends and the church. He enjoyed playing golf, racquetball and tennis.
John is survived by his wife of 71 years, Elaine Jansen; seven children: Karen Jansen; Lea (Yogi) Vandenberg, Jeff (Kathy) Jansen, Dan (Barb) Jansen, Tim (Karen) Jansen, Beth "Bow" (Mike) Machurick and Katie (Scott) Smith; grandchildren: Elisabeth, Christina, Caroline, Susanne, Joseph; Kristin, Jeff; Lisa, Beth, Julie, David; Kate, Erica, Leah, Robert, Terry; Elijah, Gabriel; Sarah, Ross, Lizzie; Allison, Samantha and Cole; great grandchildren: Willa, Marnie; J. Michael, Herbert, Sofie; Dakota, Olivia, Maverick; Henrik, Heidi, Daniel; Ian; Caleb, Josh, Isaac; Laiken, Jayla, Saige; Connor, Caden, Carson, Spencer; Evan, Aubree, Bennett; Kaitlyn, Jackson; Iris, Malia; Noah, Vera; Elli, Owen; William, Graham, Violet; Oscar, Hattie and Henry; a sister, Betty (Ken) Geiger; brothers and sisters-in-law: Margaret Jansen, Doris Jansen, Darlene Jansen, Herb Hermsen, Catherine Flanagan, Richard (Bev) Hermsen, Betty (Tom) Wydeven and George Miller; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna Jansen; siblings: Mildred (Don) Farrel, Earl Jansen, Tom Jansen, Joyce (Elmer) Van Gompel, Joe (Toots) Jansen, Roger Jansen, Bill Jansen, Mildred Jansen and Grace Jansen; Elaine's parents: Peter and Marie Hermsen; in-laws: Jeanne Miller, Jean Hermsen and Dr. Francis Flanagan.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 323 S. Pine Street, Little Chute, with Fr. Ron Belitz officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Full military honors will be performed by the American Legion Post #258 after Mass. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The Jansen Family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Peterson, Fr. Ron Belitz, Ascension Hospice, especially Laurie, and Kelly from Visiting Nurses for all of the compassionate care given to John.
Dear Dad,
We will all miss you and keep you in our prayers.
Love,
Elaine and the kids.
P.S. See you in church.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 23, 2019