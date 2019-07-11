|
|
John V. Bekkers
New London - John V. Bekkers, age 78, New London, passed away on July 10, 2019. He was born on February 14, 1941 in Combined Locks, son of the late Albert and Waltara (VanNuland) Bekkers. On July 25, 1969 he married Beverly (Jensen).
He was a loving husband, caring father and generous grandfather. He was also a hard worker, loyal serviceman, and happy woodworker. He voluntarily served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1968. He served two tours in Vietnam as a Huey helicopter pilot. He worked at Kaytee Mills in Kaukauna, at Neenah Foundry, and when he returned from Vietnam he worked at Curwood in New London as a rewind operator and then in the QA department until he retired in June of 1998 after 30 years of employment. John was never far from his saw and wood projects. He and his wife enjoyed traveling and spending time with family. He joined the -Chapter 53, and was heavily involved in the creation of the Veteran's Memorial in New London.
He is survived by his wife Beverly, sons Brian (Tammie)-Little Chute, Randy (Laurie)-La Crosse, a daughter Chris (Mike) Littmann-Bloomington MN, 5 Grand boys; Erin, (Girlfriend - Randi Friedl)-New Hope MN, Ryan, Collin - Little Chute, Tyler & Sean Littmann - Bloomington MN.
He has 8 brothers and sisters. Sister Alberta -Racine, Peter (Carol) -Greenville, Ann Schumacher -Hiram GA, Frank (Judy) Bekkers - Freedom, Mary - Appleton, Brother-in-Law, Gene Berg -Wautoma, Margaret (Thomas) Feavel, Oshkosh and Pauline (Roy) Vandenberg - Darboy. He is further survived by numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Hattie Berg -Wautoma.
In recognition of John's service to his country, full military honors will take place. The funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 11 to July 12, 2019