Services
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
920-982-3232
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Cline & Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Cline & Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Bekkers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John V. Bekkers


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John V. Bekkers Obituary
John V. Bekkers

New London - John V. Bekkers, age 78, New London, passed away on July 10, 2019. He was born on February 14, 1941 in Combined Locks, son of the late Albert and Waltara (VanNuland) Bekkers. On July 25, 1969 he married Beverly (Jensen).

He was a loving husband, caring father and generous grandfather. He was also a hard worker, loyal serviceman, and happy woodworker. He voluntarily served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1968. He served two tours in Vietnam as a Huey helicopter pilot. He worked at Kaytee Mills in Kaukauna, at Neenah Foundry, and when he returned from Vietnam he worked at Curwood in New London as a rewind operator and then in the QA department until he retired in June of 1998 after 30 years of employment. John was never far from his saw and wood projects. He and his wife enjoyed traveling and spending time with family. He joined the -Chapter 53, and was heavily involved in the creation of the Veteran's Memorial in New London.

He is survived by his wife Beverly, sons Brian (Tammie)-Little Chute, Randy (Laurie)-La Crosse, a daughter Chris (Mike) Littmann-Bloomington MN, 5 Grand boys; Erin, (Girlfriend - Randi Friedl)-New Hope MN, Ryan, Collin - Little Chute, Tyler & Sean Littmann - Bloomington MN.

He has 8 brothers and sisters. Sister Alberta -Racine, Peter (Carol) -Greenville, Ann Schumacher -Hiram GA, Frank (Judy) Bekkers - Freedom, Mary - Appleton, Brother-in-Law, Gene Berg -Wautoma, Margaret (Thomas) Feavel, Oshkosh and Pauline (Roy) Vandenberg - Darboy. He is further survived by numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Hattie Berg -Wautoma.

In recognition of John's service to his country, full military honors will take place. The funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.

logo


logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 11 to July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
postcrescent