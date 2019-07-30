Services
Appleton - John C. VanHeeswyk, 92 died peacefully on Saturday July 27, 2019 at Manor Care Nursing Home in Appleton, WI; with his wife and family by his side. John was born on February 6, 1927 in Kimberly, WI. The son of Martin and Elizabeth (Smaxwell) VanHeeswyk. On December 1, 1965 John married Jacqueline Long in Appleton, WI.

He served in the army during World War II. John also work for Kimberly Clark and Midtec for 43 years until he retired. John loved to go hunting with his son John. He also enjoyed fishing, camping, the Packers, going to the casino, and spending time with family and friends.

John is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jackie VanHeeswyk of Appleton. His children: Hope (John) Zirbel of Appleton, Julie (David) Scott of Brillion, John VanHeeswyk of Appleton, Wendy Gerbert (Jamie) of Neenah, Tammy VanHeeswyk(Mike) of Menasha. A step son; Randy Malueg of Appleton. His sister: Pat Brown of Kaukauna and (10) Grandchildren and (9) Great-Grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his step-daughter: Kim Gosz, Grandson: Jason Gosz and his 3 brothers and 3 sisters.

Funeral Service will be held on Thursday August 1, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Valley Funeral Home located at 2211 N. Richmond Street, Appleton WI 54911. Fr. Joe Dorner will officiate. Visitation will be on Thursday August 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM until the hour of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Holy Name Cemetery in Kimberly WI. with military honors under the auspices of the Kimberly Legion Post.

The Family would like to thank the staff at the Manor Care nursing home for their kindness and compassion towards John, Jackie and the Family.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 30 to July 31, 2019
