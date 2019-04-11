|
John Verbrick
Menasha - John Verbrick, 64, of Menasha, WI passed away from cancer on April 7, 2019. We celebrate his life with the same positive outlook and humor he brought into the lives of everyone he knew.
John was born on November 17, 1954, to Thomas and Millie (Schuerer) Verbrick in Neenah, WI. He traveled the country a bit as a young man before moving back to Menasha and becoming a father of three. John was a skilled carpenter and worked in the trade the majority of his life. After retirement, he continued to craft beautiful pieces of furniture that his family will always cherish. His favorite pastime was fishing - particularly trips to Perrault Falls, Ontario. He would be the first to tell you he enjoyed "the simple things" - his canine companions throughout the years (especially his beloved boxer, Jake), the great outdoors, and cooking an amazing meal for his loved ones.
Most importantly, John was a supportive father and did whatever possible for his family. All who had the pleasure of knowing him could rely on him for an entertaining and fun time - he had an undeniable charm and great sense of humor. His fun-loving personality made him a natural with kids and he was a wonderful grandpa.
John is survived by his children: Erin (Brett Roth) Verbrick, Emily (Brandon Danforth) Verbrick, Nicholas (Camille Sunga) Verbrick; grandson: Kai Roth; significant other: Sheri Daczyk; siblings: Barbara (David) Swain, Jean Verbrick, Thomas (Connie) Verbrick; nephew: Dan (Kyle) Swain; and special family and friends: Brenda, Cory, Gavin & Katilyn Wege, Ryan, Kayla, Blayke, Liv & Rylen Daczyk, and Karen Barrow.
John was also preceded in death by his parents, Tom & Millie, and nephew, Michael Swain.
A visitation and celebration of John's life will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Wichmann Laemmrich Funeral Home (312 Milwaukee St, Menasha, WI) from 1:00pm - 4:00pm.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 11, 2019