1/1
John Vernon Sahli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Vernon Sahli

Milwaukee - Passed away at the age of 82 on July 15, 2020. Most beloved friend and partner of Judy Tolley for 44 wonderful years. Son of the late John Sahli and Esther (nee Sautter). Survived by brothers, Tom (Cathy), Bob(Sandi), David (Connie), Paul and Steve (Norly). He will be sadly missed by Jacki Tolley.

John graduated from Layton School of Art (now MIAD) with a degree in graphic design.

He then received a Master's Degree in education from UWM and enjoyed a long career as a designer for several companies in Milwaukee from the 1970's until the present.

John was one of the co-founders of "Kaleidoscope", an underground newspaper in Milwaukee. He also played lead guitar for the "Shags", a rock band which was very popular in the late 60's and early 70's and who were the first to write their own music. He later enjoyed learning to play the violin and collecting them. He was an avid golfer, and enjoyed his weekly outing with his friends.

We will have a Celebration of His Life in the near future. "Keep playing, John." You are missed by all.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Appleton Post-Crescent

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved