John W. "Jack" Gloudemans
Little Chute - John W. "Jack" Gloudemans, age 77, of Little Chute, passed away on March 18, 2020. He was born on October 1, 1942, son of the late John and Margaret Gloudemans.
Jack helped his father at the family business, Little Chute Supply for many years. He worked at Thilmany for over 40 years before his retirement.
Jack loved to spend time with his family and enjoyed to dine out with them. He loved a good vanilla shake (most often at McDonalds), strawberry waffles and Hershey bars.
He enjoyed playing cribbage with his friends at the Genesis Club. He mostly enjoyed playing Sheepshead with his family; even though he usually went home with fewer dimes!!!
Jack is survived by his children: Jill (Rick) Meixl, Jeff (Leah) Gloudemans and Jane (Pat) Schaefer; grandchildren: Jennifer (Andrew Kehrberg) Meixl, Eric Meixl, Scott (Haley) Meixl, Amanda Gloudemans, Samuel Pausig, Jordan Pausig, Samantha Schaefer, Brandon Schaefer and Ryan Schaefer; great grandchild, Jainsley Vander Weilen; sister, Joyce (Tom) Vander Pas; dog companion, Roxo; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jon Gloudemans; numerous brothers and sisters; and his beloved dog Rusty.
Jack will be laid to rest at a private burial surrounded by the family that he so cherished. A memorial celebration will take place on what would have been his next birthday: October 1, 2020, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home. We hope to see his friends and family at that time.
Dad, we love you and know that you are no longer struggling with your health. We trust that you are resting comfortably with Grandma, Grandpa, Jon and Rusty.
Until we meet again… you're loving family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020