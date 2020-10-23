1/1
John W. McKenzie
John W. McKenzie

Fort Atkinson - John W. McKenzie, Fort Atkinson, 89, died October 22nd, 2020.

John was born in Appleton, Wisconsin, on September 25, 1931, the son of Basil and Helen (Sherman) McKenzie. John was predeceased by his parents, Helen and Basil McKenzie, and two siblings, Jim McKenzie and Helen Fieweger.

He is survived by one brother, Tom, and one sister, Mary Pownall, his wife Maria (Wendy), his sons and daughter in laws Bruce (Debbie), Jim (Therese), John (Jackie), and his daughters and son in laws Marie Sumnicht (Dan), Marianne Voetberg (Buzz), and Michele Ebben (Tom) along with 22 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. One grandchild, Julia, predeceased him in 2010.

Rather than flowers, John would prefer donations to St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson or the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Joseph's on Wednesday, October 28th, at 11:00a.m..Luncheon to follow.

A complete obituary can be found at www.dunlapmemorialhome.com




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
