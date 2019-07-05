|
|
John W. Nelson
Clintonville - John W. Nelson, 72, of Clintonville died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on July 3, 2019. He was born in Neenah on April 16, 1947, the only son of Forrest and Ann (Borreson) Nelson. John was baptized at Martin Luther Church in Neenah and was confirmed at Faith Lutheran in Appleton. He graduated from Appleton High School in 1965.
He married his "first wife" and love of his life, Dorothy A. (Schmidt) Nelson, at St. John's Lutheran Church in East Bloomfield on August 31, 1968. They were blessed with three children and celebrated 50 years of marriage.
At 18, he started his lifelong career with Farmers Union Central Exchange/CENEX. He retired in 2002, at age 55, and started a small business recycling propane cylinders and tanks.
He was preceded in death by his parents Forrest J. and Ann M. (Borreson) Nelson, in-laws Raymond E. and Helen M. (Roberts) Schmidt, and grandchild Brandon Nelson.
John is survived by his beloved wife Dorothy; son Mike and wife Christy of Hortonville, grandchildren Logan, Kyle (Jenny) Spreeman, Hailey (Brandon) Kronstedt; daughter Kathy Schumacher of Ripon and husband Shawn, grandchildren Samantha, Anna, and Tom; daughter Janet Stephens and husband Christopher of Miller, Missouri, grandchild Caleb (Sara), great-grandchild Scarlett, and grandchildren Madison, Cody, Jessica, Piper, Shiloh, Casey and Sadie.
John had a big heart and is remembered for his faith, integrity, and humility. He was a hard worker who lived out his faith by serving and caring for others. Playing cards with family and friends was a favorite pastime. He loved to write letters and also authored a book. John was well known for many creative shop projects, his sense of humor, and his genuine care and concern for others.
Funeral services for John will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Greenville with Rev. Nathan Moldenhauer officiating. Burial will be in the Ellington Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:00 am until the time of service.
A memorial fund has been established for Immanuel Lutheran School Tuition Assistance.
His loved ones take great comfort in his faith and the promise of eternity in heaven. "God is good. God is great."
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 5 to July 6, 2019