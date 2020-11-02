1/1
John W. "Jack" Nystrom
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John "Jack" W Nystrom

Rib Lake - John "Jack" W. Nystrom, age 80, of Rib Lake, WI, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at his home under the care of his family and Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. Jack was born in Spirit, WI, to the late John and Myrtle (Tobin) Nystrom on January 20, 1940. He was later married to Ramona Kettleson on August 29, 1959, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Rectory in Rib Lake; she survives.

Jack moved to the Appleton area in 1943. He was a semi-truck driver working for such firms as A.E. Schultz Corp., Rich Products, and Kimberly Clark for a brief time. He owned and operated a truck leasing it out to Phoenix Trucking. Jack's hobbies included old cars, Nascar, cheering on the Wisconsin sports teams, and deer hunting. His highlight of the year was spending deer season at his cabin with relatives and friends.Survivors include his wife, Ramona Nystrom, of Rib Lake; his son-in-law, Peter Laux, of Appleton; 3 brothers, James (Janet) Nystrom, of Appleton, Donald (Ann) Nystrom, of Canton, WI, and Gary Nystrom, of Eugene, OR; 1 sister, Lynn (Dave) Ritchie, of Appleton; his brother-in-Law, John (Donna) Kettleson, of Fremont, WI; his sister-in-law, Neltia Kettleson, of Appleton; and his granddaughter, Danielle Laux, of Appleton. Jack is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Myrtle, and his beloved daughter, Natalie Laux. The family would like to thank Jack's caregivers, Paul and Tracy, and the hospice team at Hope Hospice for their care and concern during this time.

In accordance with the family's wishes, no formal services will be held. Generations Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. View Jack's obituary and leave online condolences at generationsfuneral.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Generations Funeral Home & Crematory
1400 N. 4th St.
Tomahawk, WI 54487
(715) 224-3182
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Generations Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved