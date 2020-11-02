John "Jack" W Nystrom
Rib Lake - John "Jack" W. Nystrom, age 80, of Rib Lake, WI, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at his home under the care of his family and Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. Jack was born in Spirit, WI, to the late John and Myrtle (Tobin) Nystrom on January 20, 1940. He was later married to Ramona Kettleson on August 29, 1959, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Rectory in Rib Lake; she survives.
Jack moved to the Appleton area in 1943. He was a semi-truck driver working for such firms as A.E. Schultz Corp., Rich Products, and Kimberly Clark for a brief time. He owned and operated a truck leasing it out to Phoenix Trucking. Jack's hobbies included old cars, Nascar, cheering on the Wisconsin sports teams, and deer hunting. His highlight of the year was spending deer season at his cabin with relatives and friends.Survivors include his wife, Ramona Nystrom, of Rib Lake; his son-in-law, Peter Laux, of Appleton; 3 brothers, James (Janet) Nystrom, of Appleton, Donald (Ann) Nystrom, of Canton, WI, and Gary Nystrom, of Eugene, OR; 1 sister, Lynn (Dave) Ritchie, of Appleton; his brother-in-Law, John (Donna) Kettleson, of Fremont, WI; his sister-in-law, Neltia Kettleson, of Appleton; and his granddaughter, Danielle Laux, of Appleton. Jack is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Myrtle, and his beloved daughter, Natalie Laux. The family would like to thank Jack's caregivers, Paul and Tracy, and the hospice team at Hope Hospice for their care and concern during this time.
In accordance with the family's wishes, no formal services will be held. Generations Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. View Jack's obituary and leave online condolences at generationsfuneral.com
