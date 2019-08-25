Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
For more information about
John Sickler
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for John Sickler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. Sickler


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John W. Sickler Obituary
John W. Sickler

Neenah - John W. Sickler, age 67, passed away at home unexpectedly on Sunday, August 18, 2019. He was born June 18, 1952 in Milwaukee, son of the late John Wilhelm and Carol (Guenther) Sickler.

John married Susan Zellner on November 8, 1972. She preceded him in death on January 27, 2018.

Survivors include his two sons: Jason (Brandi) Sickler, Matthew Sickler; two granddaughters: Sidaliegh and Liliyanna; a brother, Steve (Sharon) Sickler; three sisters: Barbara (John) Harrison, Amy (Keith) Roller, Carolyn (Phil) Schuenke; a brother-in-law, Bruce Zellner; and sister-in-law, Claire Zellner.

A memorial service is planned for the future in Milwaukee.

Westgor Funeral Home Neenah 722-7151

Condolences:www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
Download Now
postcrescent