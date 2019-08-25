|
John W. Sickler
Neenah - John W. Sickler, age 67, passed away at home unexpectedly on Sunday, August 18, 2019. He was born June 18, 1952 in Milwaukee, son of the late John Wilhelm and Carol (Guenther) Sickler.
John married Susan Zellner on November 8, 1972. She preceded him in death on January 27, 2018.
Survivors include his two sons: Jason (Brandi) Sickler, Matthew Sickler; two granddaughters: Sidaliegh and Liliyanna; a brother, Steve (Sharon) Sickler; three sisters: Barbara (John) Harrison, Amy (Keith) Roller, Carolyn (Phil) Schuenke; a brother-in-law, Bruce Zellner; and sister-in-law, Claire Zellner.
A memorial service is planned for the future in Milwaukee.
Westgor Funeral Home Neenah 722-7151
Condolences:www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 25, 2019