John William Fritz
Darboy - John W. Fritz 85, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Country Villa Assisted Living, Freedom. He was born on May 6, 1934, in Kimberly, the son of the late George and Lorraine (Zink) Fritz. John graduated from Kimberly High School, the Class of 1953, and attended DeVry University. He married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Schlewitz, on June 11, 1955, at Holy Name Catholic Parish, Kimberly. They raised 7 children in Combined Locks and then Darboy: Jeff, Jeanne, Jill, Jay, Jacqueline, Jonathan, and Jason. John was an electrician through the I.B.E.W. Union where he was employed by several different companies and was the financial secretary for the union. John loved his family and enjoyed swimming with them in their pool, roller blading, biking, and tinkering in his garage, building things or fixing whatever needed fixing. The grandkids always said when something broke, "give it to grandpa, cuz he can fix anything!" John also enjoyed cutting the grass on his tractor. John was passionate about reading his bible, journaling daily, and his church. He worked hard to keep the church grounds trimmed and immaculate, as well as working hard to make the parish picnic fundraiser a success. John also faithfully worked as a Eucharistic Minister and brought communion to others for 39 years. He served as an usher, lector, and trustee at the parish. John taught his family and friends the true meaning of always working hard and loving the Lord above all.
John is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joyce; 7 children: Jeffrey (Jayne), Jeanne (Ron) Kilsdonk, Jill (David) Meier, Jay (Marian), Jacqueline (David) Van Krey, Jonathan (Yvonne), and Jason (Rosemary) Fritz; 17 grandchildren: Jennifer (Matt) Grudzina, Jaclyn (Neal) Templeton, Matthew (Kathi Conor) Kilsdonk, Samantha (Brian) Mulrooney, Nicole (Kurt) Eifler, Brittany (Matt) Reitveld, Megan (Nick) Cassai, Travis Meier, Drew (fiancé Tenaya) Fritz, Ryan, Aaron (Michelle), Lauren, and Seth (fiancé Kate) Van Krey, Tyler, Kaitlyn, Samuel, and Jacob Fritz; 6 great-grandchildren and a baby girl on the way; a sister-in-law: Shirley Johnson; step-siblings: Joan (Chub) Hansen and Mary Buss; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Jim Fritz and Janet (Andy) Miller; a brother-in-law: Cliff Johnson; step-mother: Agnes Fritz; step-brother: Lee (Karen) Nevers.
The funeral liturgy for John will be held at Noon, on Monday, September 23, 2019, at Holy Spirit Parish, W2806 County Road KK, Darboy. Interment will be in Holy Angels Cemetery, Darboy. Visitation will be on Monday at the church from 10:00 am until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.
John's family would like to thank the staff at Country Villa; especially Ken Bouressa for their exceptional care and compassion. Also, a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Cherkasky, Dr. Goggins, Dr. Joyce Bauer, and ThedaCare Hospice.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 20, 2019