John William McGilligan
John William McGilligan, loving husband, father, grandfather, was born on May 11, 1947 in Appleton, Wisconsin to Ida Regina Payzant and Thomas Kramer McGilligan. He specialized in Radio Intelligence in the Air Force and received a Bachelors in Psychology at the University of Oregon.
John raised four children with first wife Patricia Van Handel: Meagan, Melora, Sean, and John. Sean and John Van Handel were born to Patricia by her first husband, and John was proud to call them his own.
John married second wife, Jill Manning McGilligan in a Renaissance wedding with costuming and a King Arthur's Court ceremony. Their romance remained with every day. John was humble, kind, and dedicated himself to everything that he did including wife Jill, his Sigma Technologies employer, and his Christian faith. Often he'd say, 'Be Blessed - and Be a Blessing". He was quick-witted, and cracked jokes often.
John died suddenly on April 7, 2020, and is survived by his loving wife Jill, daughter Meagan Melissa McGilligan, grandchildren Max, Libbey, Chloe and Maggie, daughter Melora Ann McGilligan (Thomsgard) and granddaughter Miette, son Sean Patrick Van Handel, daughter-in-law Patty and granddaughter Cian, son John Christopher Van Handel and grandchildren Alexandra and Aiden, brother Patrick McGilligan and sister-in law Sandy, brother Thomas McGilligan and sister-in-law Debbie, and nephew Scott, nieces Cindy and Erin, and late brother Robert McGilligan.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be announced at a future date and time and John will be buried at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan. An officiated service with livestreaming will be held at Desmond & Sons Funeral Home on April 24, 2020 at Noon.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020