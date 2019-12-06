Services
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
920-982-3232
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Bear Creek, WI
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Bear Creek, WI
John Young


1946 - 2019
John Young Obituary
John Young

Bear Creek - John L. Young, age 73, passed away after a three year battle with cancer on December 6, 2019. He was born in the Town of Maple Creek, on June 7, 1946, son of the late Lloyd and Bernice (Wied) Young. John went to New London Washington High and following graduation he was drafted in1966 to the US Army, serving in Vietnam. John was united in marriage to Annette Waits on January 1, 1999. He drove a semi for Great Lakes Kraut Company "Flanagan's" for many years and then for Marion Body Works from 2007 until his retirement in 2012. John was a past member of the Symco Thresheree and of the VFW Post #664 in Clintonville. He enjoyed trains, tractors and going to military shows.

John is survived by his wife Annette; son Lloyd Young; siblings, Robert (Sandy), Bear Creek, Jack, Waco, TX, Gloria Young (special friend Toby), New London and Tammy (Wayne) Moravec, Bear Creek; step-sons, Roy Sanders and Mike Sanders; grandchildren, McKenzie and Slater Sanders. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister-in-law, Donna Young, aunts and uncles.

Funeral services for John will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bear Creek with Fr. Tim Shillcox officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Full Military Rites will be held at the church.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
