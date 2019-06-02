Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Telulah Park
1300 E. Newberry St.
Appleton, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jon Hohman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jon Hohman


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jon Hohman Obituary
Jon Hohman

Appleton - Jon Carl Hohman, 75, passed away on Thursday, August 2, 2018. Jon was born on October 23, 1942 to Carl and Elizabeth Hohman nee Haferbecker in Antigo.

Jon is survived by his children; Susan (Mark) Heinlein, Matthew Hohman, Ted Hohman, three grandchildren; Alex Hohman, Brett and Drew Heinlein and the mother of his children and former wife Barbara Miller. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Fred Hohman and a sister Suzanne that died in infancy.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 starting at 4:00PM at Telulah Park, 1300 E. Newberry St., Appleton. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Funeral Home
Download Now
postcrescent