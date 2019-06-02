|
Jon Hohman
Appleton - Jon Carl Hohman, 75, passed away on Thursday, August 2, 2018. Jon was born on October 23, 1942 to Carl and Elizabeth Hohman nee Haferbecker in Antigo.
Jon is survived by his children; Susan (Mark) Heinlein, Matthew Hohman, Ted Hohman, three grandchildren; Alex Hohman, Brett and Drew Heinlein and the mother of his children and former wife Barbara Miller. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Fred Hohman and a sister Suzanne that died in infancy.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 starting at 4:00PM at Telulah Park, 1300 E. Newberry St., Appleton. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 2, 2019