|
|
Jon K. "Grif" Griffith
Gresham - Jon K. "Grif" Griffith, 71, Gresham, passed away on September 2, 2019. There will be a celebration of life for Grif on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at Wichmann Funeral Home, Tri-County Chapel, 1592 Oneida Street in Menasha. There will be a memorial service at 3:00pm on Friday with Jon's brother-in-law, Rev John Schmidt officiating. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 4, 2019