To Children and Familey of Jon, our sympathy and prayers. Our hearts are filled with sadness at the loss of your Father and our dear Friend. He was at our home last Sat and we were to meet yesterday. He was such a kind man , big smile , we will miss him so very much. May your sadness be lessin by remembering how much he loved each one of you

Pudge & Dianne Krall8

Dianne Krall

Friend