Jon L. Laflin
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jon L. Laflin

Neenah - Jon L. Laflin, age 79, passed at his home unexpectedly on Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was born April 21, 1941 in Neenah, son of the late Alvin and Elsie (Schultz) Laflin.

Jon graduated from Neenah High School in 1959. He married Nancy Patterson on November 11, 1970. She preceded him in death on April 10, 2019. Jon worked as an Auto Mechanic with his father at Laflin's Service Station on Harrison St. in Neenah. He then owned and operated Laflin's Service Station with his cousin, Neil Laflin for many years.

Jon enjoyed boating. He was an active member of the Elks Club being a member of both the Neenah Elks Lodge #676 and Oshkosh Lodge #292. Jon served as Exalted Ruler and held several State positions within the Elks organization.

Survivors include his three daughters: Jerri Ratzman, Sue (Dan) Vanden Boogaard, Kim Laflin; a grandson, Caleb Ratzman and his fiancé', Tori Sovers; two great-grandsons: Maddux and Mason Ratzman; a sister, Caryl Coxey; a niece, Cathy (Neills) Lindquist; a nephew, Scott (Mews) Schultz; and special friends: Marilyn Shutte and Chris Swender, who have helped him out immensely.

A private family service will be held at this time and a public Celebration of Life with an Elks Service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established for the Elks Club.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
June 13, 2020
To Children and Familey of Jon, our sympathy and prayers. Our hearts are filled with sadness at the loss of your Father and our dear Friend. He was at our home last Sat and we were to meet yesterday. He was such a kind man , big smile , we will miss him so very much. May your sadness be lessin by remembering how much he loved each one of you
Pudge & Dianne Krall8
Dianne Krall
Friend
June 13, 2020
Jerri and Kim - my sympathy to you and your family in the loss of your father. He and Nancy were close friends years ago - many good times at the Elks.
Diane Kulick
Friend
June 12, 2020
I'm sure you will hear from others that as long as the Laflins were in business, that they were always sure that their cars would receive nothing but the best care. They were certainly good businessmen and Neenah citizens as well.
Donita (Mrs. Roy) Gross
Acquaintance
June 12, 2020
Girls and Family, You have my sympathy in the loss of your father Jon. He was a good Elk and friend of my husband Norm and I for many years. Jon and Norm were both Past State Presidents and died 6 months apart!
I know he loved his grandsons and talked of them often. Bless you all. Judie Behnke, Fond du Lac & Oshkosh Elks.
judie behnke
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved