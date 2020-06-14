To Children and Familey of Jon, our sympathy and prayers. Our hearts are filled with sadness at the loss of your Father and our dear Friend. He was at our home last Sat and we were to meet yesterday. He was such a kind man , big smile , we will miss him so very much. May your sadness be lessin by remembering how much he loved each one of you
Pudge & Dianne Krall8
Jon L. Laflin
Neenah - Jon L. Laflin, age 79, passed at his home unexpectedly on Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was born April 21, 1941 in Neenah, son of the late Alvin and Elsie (Schultz) Laflin.
Jon graduated from Neenah High School in 1959. He married Nancy Patterson on November 11, 1970. She preceded him in death on April 10, 2019. Jon worked as an Auto Mechanic with his father at Laflin's Service Station on Harrison St. in Neenah. He then owned and operated Laflin's Service Station with his cousin, Neil Laflin for many years.
Jon enjoyed boating. He was an active member of the Elks Club being a member of both the Neenah Elks Lodge #676 and Oshkosh Lodge #292. Jon served as Exalted Ruler and held several State positions within the Elks organization.
Survivors include his three daughters: Jerri Ratzman, Sue (Dan) Vanden Boogaard, Kim Laflin; a grandson, Caleb Ratzman and his fiancé', Tori Sovers; two great-grandsons: Maddux and Mason Ratzman; a sister, Caryl Coxey; a niece, Cathy (Neills) Lindquist; a nephew, Scott (Mews) Schultz; and special friends: Marilyn Shutte and Chris Swender, who have helped him out immensely.
A private family service will be held at this time and a public Celebration of Life with an Elks Service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established for the Elks Club.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Neenah - Jon L. Laflin, age 79, passed at his home unexpectedly on Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was born April 21, 1941 in Neenah, son of the late Alvin and Elsie (Schultz) Laflin.
Jon graduated from Neenah High School in 1959. He married Nancy Patterson on November 11, 1970. She preceded him in death on April 10, 2019. Jon worked as an Auto Mechanic with his father at Laflin's Service Station on Harrison St. in Neenah. He then owned and operated Laflin's Service Station with his cousin, Neil Laflin for many years.
Jon enjoyed boating. He was an active member of the Elks Club being a member of both the Neenah Elks Lodge #676 and Oshkosh Lodge #292. Jon served as Exalted Ruler and held several State positions within the Elks organization.
Survivors include his three daughters: Jerri Ratzman, Sue (Dan) Vanden Boogaard, Kim Laflin; a grandson, Caleb Ratzman and his fiancé', Tori Sovers; two great-grandsons: Maddux and Mason Ratzman; a sister, Caryl Coxey; a niece, Cathy (Neills) Lindquist; a nephew, Scott (Mews) Schultz; and special friends: Marilyn Shutte and Chris Swender, who have helped him out immensely.
A private family service will be held at this time and a public Celebration of Life with an Elks Service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established for the Elks Club.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Jun. 14, 2020.