Jonathan "Jonnie" Gonzalez
New London - Jonathan "Jonnie" Isaiah Gonzalez, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 23rd, 2019. He was born on April 29th, 2000 in Bethesda, Maryland to Kathryn Murphy and Philip Gonzalez, who were both Marines. He grew up in New London, Wisconsin, where he graduated from New London High School with the Class of 2018. He enlisted in the United States Army as a Combat Engineer. He completed his basic training at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri in July of 2019, and was currently stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado. Jonnie was the firstborn and big brother of two siblings, Mimi and Justin, who both looked up to him. His family and friends were the absolute most important things to him. Sports were also a passion of his, as he was an athlete throughout his entire life, participating in football, baseball, and track through school and intermural leagues. He was a 4-year athlete with New London High School, and a member of the New London Clippers baseball team. He also enjoyed playing video games, and spent much of his time with his little brother and friends doing that. Jonnie was living his best life. He was known by his family and friends as the funnyman, who
was always making people laugh with his goofball sense of humor. He had a zest for life, with a sense of adventure that was unmatched. He was riding roller coasters as soon as he was tall enough, and swam with whale sharks in the Caribbean; he was a true daredevil, who loved feeling the thrills of being alive. Most importantly, Jonathan had a big heart, and led his life with compassion and was sensitive and receptive to the people around him. Jonnie was grounded in who he was, and was incredibly proud of his Puerto Rican and Irish heritage. He participated in New Dublin's St Patrick's Day celebrations, carrying on the legacy of his Great Grandpa Jerry Murphy. He was also very close with his Great Grandpa Wayne Toltzman, former mayor of New London.
Jonathan leaves behind his mother Kathryn Murphy, father Philip (Audelina Sanchez) Gonzalez Jr., sister Mimi Gonzalez and brother Justin Gonzalez, maternal grandmother Christine (William) Knapp, maternal grandfather Donald (Shirley) Murphy, and paternal grandparents Philip Sr. and Lourdes Gonzalez. He also leaves behind his uncles David (Irene) Murphy, Jesse (Sharon) Murphy, Kevin (Erin) Murphy, Taylor (Elizabeth) Porter, and Joseph Gonzalez; aunts Jennifer (Brooklyn) Murphy, and Alana (Hector) Roman; cousins Kayla Murphy, Deja Murphy, Jasmyn Murphy, Skyler Murphy, Cillian Murphy, Amari Murphy, Shaelin Murphy, John Murphy, Nathan Rivera, Mylana Roman, Jeremiah Gonzalez, Liliana Gonzalez, and Jem Gonzalez; and many other family and friends.
The funeral service for Jonathan will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London with Rev. James Frank officiating. The visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Full military honors will be held.
The family would like to extend deep gratitude to the staff at Resurrection Medical Center of Chicago that cared for him in his final hours. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established and a legacy donation will be made in honor of Jonnie's life.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019