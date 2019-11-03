|
Reverend Jonathan L. Sachs
Waupaca - Reverend Jonathan L. Sachs, age 80, of Waupaca, WI passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019, All Saints Day at Bethany Home. Rev. Sachs was born in Town of Osbourne, Outagamie County on August 7, 1939, the son of the late Roman and Mildred (Hunkel) Sachs. Rev. Sachs graduated from Seymour High School in 1957. He graduated from Capital University in 1961 and from Trinity Lutheran Seminary in Columbus, OH in 1965. On August 25, 1963, Pastor Sachs married Elizabeth "Betsy" Waidner at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Toledo, OH. Over the years he served the congregations of Bethany/ St. Paul Lutheran Church, Aniwa, WI; Trinity in New Era, MI; Immanuel in West Ida, MI and Zion/Split Rock in Caroline, WI. He was the Chaplain at Bethany Home in Waupaca until his retirement. He is a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Waupaca. Rev. Sachs is survived by his wife: Elizabeth "Betsy" Sachs, Waupaca; his children: Sarah Halstead, Waupaca; Karen (Steve) Vande Zande, Madison and Tom (Ann) Halstead, Milwaukee; his grandchildren: Lauren Halstead; Andrew Halstead; Bradley (Angelica) Bartlett and Corp. Nicholas Bartlett USMC; his great-granddaughter: Zoey Marie Halstead and his sister: Nancy Wissmann. Also surviving are many cousins, nieces & nephews. Pastor Sachs was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, Philip (Donna) Sachs, Richard Sachs, a sister, Beulah (Robert)Jasman and a brother in law, John Wissmann. Funeral Services will be on Friday, November 8 at 11 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, Waupaca with Bishop Gerald Mansholt-Reverend Andy Behrendt & Reverend Dione Miller, officiating. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park, Appleton. Visitation will be on Thursday evening from 4 PM to 7 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church and also on Friday morning from 9 AM until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in the name of Pastor Jon Sachs.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019