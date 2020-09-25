Jonathan M. Wells
Kimberly - Jonathan M. Wells, age 54 of Kimberly, was called home early on Friday morning, September 25, 2020. Family and friends are invited to gather (socially distant) on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 10:00 AM until 12:00 Noon. A private service for the family will be livestreamed for all to view at 1:00 PM that day. The video stream will be available at Jon's obituary page, located at www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com
. A complete obituary will appear in an upcoming edition of the Post Crescent.