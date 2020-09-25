1/1
Jonathan M. Wells
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jonathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jonathan M. Wells

Kimberly - Jonathan M. Wells, age 54 of Kimberly, was called home early on Friday morning, September 25, 2020. Family and friends are invited to gather (socially distant) on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 10:00 AM until 12:00 Noon. A private service for the family will be livestreamed for all to view at 1:00 PM that day. The video stream will be available at Jon's obituary page, located at www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com. A complete obituary will appear in an upcoming edition of the Post Crescent.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wichmann-Downtown Appleton Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichmann-Downtown Appleton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved