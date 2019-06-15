|
|
Joni Lynn Jackson, age 67, of Branson, Missouri, passed away peacefully Monday, June 10, 2019. She entered this world August 31, 1951, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the daughter of John and Darlene (Hatch) Jackson. Arrangements and service are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
She graduated from Oshkosh High School in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. After graduation Joni became a Surgical Tech Nurse at Milwaukee County Hospital as well as other nearby hospitals. She later became a Counter Manager for Estee Lauder in Maple Grove, Minnesota. Joni finished her career at Boston Scientific in St. Paul, Minnesota where she retired and moved to Branson, Missouri in October of 2018.
Joni was a glitzy, glamorous woman with a delightful personality and a wonderful sense of humor. Even during her illness, she never complained. Joni loved seafood, time spent shopping, horses, and road trips with her sisters. Most of all, Joni was a woman of strong faith who enjoyed the worship music at her home church, Woodland Hills Family Church in Branson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant niece, Lynda Bork; and aunts and uncles.
Joni is survived by her four sisters and their husbands: Debra Drexler and husband Jeff of Hollister, Missouri, Bonnie Johnson of Menasha, Wisconsin, Becky Jackson of Appleton, Wisconsin, and Sandra Bork and husband David of Appleton, Wisconsin; an aunt, Sandra (Hatch) Arft of Mesa, Arizona; an uncle, Eugene Schutzbach of Glendale, Wisconsin; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
A celebration of Joni's life will be held 10:00 am Thursday, June 27, 2019, in the Chapel at Woodland Hills Family Church, Branson, Missouri, with Pastor Don Rooks officiating. A second celebration of life will be 3:00 - 5:00 pm, Friday, August 23, 2019, at Community Church, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with Pastor Karl Kramer officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Joni may be made to the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks www.bcfo.org, or Breast Cancer Family Foundation of central Wisconsin www.bcff.org. To leave an online condolence or memory of Joni please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com .
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 15, 2019