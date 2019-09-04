|
Jordan Lynn Schadrie
Shiocton - Jordan Lynn Schadrie, age 18, formerly of Eleva-Strum, WI died on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Cincinnati Children's Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Strum with Pastor Valerian Ahles officiating. Visitation will be from 4-8 pm on Wednesday, September 4 at the church and again on Thursday for one hour prior to the service. Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Eleva is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com.
Further services will be held in Black Creek, WI. Visitation will take place at Immanuel Lutheran Church, N9580 County Rd X, Black Creek, WI 54106 on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue at the church on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 9:00 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am with Pastor Vicki Jens-Page and Pastor Moira Finley officiating. Online condolences may be expressed to Jordan's family at www.muehlboettcher.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 4, 2019