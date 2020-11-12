1/1
Jose DeSantos
Jose DeSantos

Waupaca - Jose H DeSantos 71, passed away on Saturday November 7, 2020 at Theda Care Regional Medical Center in Appleton, WI. He proudly served his county during the Vietnam War in the US Army from 1968-1974.

He is survived by six of his seven children: Jose E DeSantos of Edinburg, TX, Gilberto (Fiancé Beatriz Pineiro) of Neenah, WI, Natalia (John) Vasquez of Waupaca, WI, Nickolas A. DeSantos of Waupaca, WI, Julie C DeSantos of Appleton, WI, and Roberto F DeSantos of Waupaca, WI, daughter-in-law Rachel of Lubbock, Tx; along with his Grandchildren; Ericka DeSantos, Chelsey Rose (Brian) Young, Deidra DeSantos, Leah Lupita (Brad) Pomplun, Juanito Tomas (Brooke) Vasquez, Emerie Yasmeen Vasquez, Brando Jay Vasquez, Kyle Wiegand, Julia Korducki, Rodencia DeSantos, Emily Rose and Juliette Perez and 8 great grandchildren; Brother-in-Law Manuel Perez and Sister-in-Law Maria-Elena Rodriguez and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by parents; Jose and Guadalupe DeSantos; Wife; Elvira DeSantos; Son; Jose H DeSantos JR; brothers; Roberto DeSantos and Leonard Rogelio DeSantos; Father-in-Law; Ernesto Perez, Mother-in-law; Remigia Perez; Sister-in-Law Susana Perez-Rodriguez and Daughter-in-Law; Vanessa DeSantos.

A special thank you to the staff who cared for him at The Wisconsin's Veterans Home in King, WI for their loving care and support. Also thank you to Holly Funeral Home for help with all the arrangements.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.








Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holly and Sons Funeral Home
526 South Main Street
Waupaca, WI 54981
(715) 258-4020
