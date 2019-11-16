Services
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
St. Margaret Mary
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM
St. Margaret Mary
Neenah, WI
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Neenah, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Neenah , WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Bachman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph And Frances Bachman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph And Frances Bachman Obituary
Joseph and Frances Bachman

Neenah - Joseph Bachman MD, 86, died at his home in Neenah on Nov. 8. He was preceded in death by his wife Frances Bachman, 84, who died at home on Oct. 19. Funeral services for Joseph will be held on Dec. 6 at 5 PM at St. Margaret Mary with visitation 3-5 PM; and for Frances on Dec. 7 at 11 AM at First United Methodist Church Neenah with visitation 9-11 AM. Memorials may be made to United Methodist Committee on Relief, UW Fox Valley Foundation, and Fox Valley Veterans Council.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent