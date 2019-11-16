|
Joseph and Frances Bachman
Neenah - Joseph Bachman MD, 86, died at his home in Neenah on Nov. 8. He was preceded in death by his wife Frances Bachman, 84, who died at home on Oct. 19. Funeral services for Joseph will be held on Dec. 6 at 5 PM at St. Margaret Mary with visitation 3-5 PM; and for Frances on Dec. 7 at 11 AM at First United Methodist Church Neenah with visitation 9-11 AM. Memorials may be made to United Methodist Committee on Relief, UW Fox Valley Foundation, and Fox Valley Veterans Council.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019