Joseph Barany
Chilton - Joseph L. Barany, age 73, of Chilton, died on March 19, 2020, at Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation, following a long battle with Alzheimers.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 29, 2020 at St. Martin Lutheran Church in Chilton (717 Memorial Dr.) with Rev. Thomas Schmitt officiating. Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery. Friends may call at church from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Friday, May 29, 2020.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 22 to May 26, 2020