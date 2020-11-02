1/1
Joseph E. Niesz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph E. Niesz

Kaukauna - Joseph E. Niesz, age 89, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Aspire Senior Living in Kimberly. He was born in Kaukauna on October 27, 1931 to the late Michael and Anna (Krebs) Niesz. Joe served in the U.S. Army for two years. He married Annette Kross at St. Mary Parish in Kaukauna on November 5, 1960. Joe was a letter carrier for many years until his retirement. He then became a bus driver and was awarded Bus Driver of the Year in 1993. Joe was an avid golfer and devoted Catholic, attending mass weekly. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren and great granddaughter, always involved in their activities and accomplishments.

Joe is survived by his sons: Michael Niesz of Kaukauna and Andy (and special friend Traci) Niesz of Wabeno; daughter-in-law, Debbie Niesz of Kaukauna; grandchildren: DJ (Elyse) Niesz, Nichole (Adam) Hietpas, Anna Niesz, and Joseph Niesz; and great granddaughter, Makenna Hietpas. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Annette; brothers: John (Lil), Mike (Rosie), and Jack (Ethel) Niesz; sisters: Anna (Leo) Hagany, Katie (Clem) Fink, and Mary (Jack) Rogers; and brothers and sisters-in-law: Ken (Iva) Kross, Ina (Clifford) Mattos, Thelma (Gory) Liesch, and Dick (Carol) Rennicke.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main Street, Little Chute) from 4:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

A special thank you to Debbie Niesz, who loved Joe like he was her own dad. She was always there for him, for everything he ever needed, especially the last few years of his life. Also, thank you to Aspire Senior Living and all of the staff, especially Katie Hagerstrom and Breeze Skorupski.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
(920) 788-6237
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved