Joseph E. Niesz
Kaukauna - Joseph E. Niesz, age 89, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Aspire Senior Living in Kimberly. He was born in Kaukauna on October 27, 1931 to the late Michael and Anna (Krebs) Niesz. Joe served in the U.S. Army for two years. He married Annette Kross at St. Mary Parish in Kaukauna on November 5, 1960. Joe was a letter carrier for many years until his retirement. He then became a bus driver and was awarded Bus Driver of the Year in 1993. Joe was an avid golfer and devoted Catholic, attending mass weekly. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren and great granddaughter, always involved in their activities and accomplishments.
Joe is survived by his sons: Michael Niesz of Kaukauna and Andy (and special friend Traci) Niesz of Wabeno; daughter-in-law, Debbie Niesz of Kaukauna; grandchildren: DJ (Elyse) Niesz, Nichole (Adam) Hietpas, Anna Niesz, and Joseph Niesz; and great granddaughter, Makenna Hietpas. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Annette; brothers: John (Lil), Mike (Rosie), and Jack (Ethel) Niesz; sisters: Anna (Leo) Hagany, Katie (Clem) Fink, and Mary (Jack) Rogers; and brothers and sisters-in-law: Ken (Iva) Kross, Ina (Clifford) Mattos, Thelma (Gory) Liesch, and Dick (Carol) Rennicke.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main Street, Little Chute) from 4:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com
A special thank you to Debbie Niesz, who loved Joe like he was her own dad. She was always there for him, for everything he ever needed, especially the last few years of his life. Also, thank you to Aspire Senior Living and all of the staff, especially Katie Hagerstrom and Breeze Skorupski.