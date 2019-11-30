|
Joseph Frederick Bachman
Neenah - Joseph Frederick Bachman passed away peacefully Friday evening, November 8, 2019 at his home in Neenah.
Joe was born in Detroit, Michigan to Joseph Frederick Bachman and Helen Keller Bachman on August 7, 1933. He was the sixth to bear the same name in a family whose roots spanned Switzerland, Wyoming, and the Motor City. Joe's adventures began in the wooded backyard of his childhood home, a doorway to discovery. He traveled west by train to spend summers in Wyoming on his grandfather's farm where the two forged a close relationship working together in the shadow of the Bighorn Range. During his boyhood years, he was both inspired and comforted by the rhetoric of Winston Churchill as events on the world stage unfolded.
Joe excelled academically at Baldwin High School where he was elected president of the student congress and dubbed "Spider Legs" for his prowess at the high hurdles. He formed a lifelong identity as an engaging, inclusive leader for his subtle but tireless work in uniting and organizing those around him for the greater common benefit. Skis and canoes became both objects of temptation and vehicles for exploration which carried him beyond suburban Michigan. Joe grew close to his boyhood friends, and with the loyalty of an Eagle Scout, cherished them through his final days.
In 1951, Joe headed east to Dartmouth College where he engaged intellectually with the Great Issues course, and as an English major, drew inspiration from the words of Frost and Wordsworth, commencing a lifelong love of poetry. He lettered in track as team manager, was active in Green Key Society and the Ledyard Canoe Club, and was inducted into Casque and Gauntlet senior honorary society, graduating Phi Beta Kappa in 1955.
Joe returned home to attend University of Michigan Medical School, graduating with honors in 1959. After residency in internal medicine at Pennsylvania and Henry Ford Hospitals, he spent 1963 in Brazil serving Saint Dulce Pontes in her care for the poor, sick, and underrepresented in the slums of Salvador de Bahia. There, he explored tropical medicine and the intricacies of Portuguese and Bossa Nova; and embraced the simple rhythm of humanity. Military service then called and as a captain in the 8th United States Army Medical Corps, Joe was the Chief Medical Officer of the 121st Evacuation Hospital in Seoul, Korea. These years of service held unexpectedly deep meaning for Joe, teaching him the limits of science in medical practice and the depth of the human condition. In 1966, he returned to Michigan and married Texan Frances Allison on April 1, 1967, beginning their fabulous life adventure.
Joe practiced medicine in Tecumseh, Michigan and later trained at Scott and White Medical Center in Temple, Texas, specializing in gastroenterology. In 1973, a small, collegial medical practice and the promise of snow brought the young family of five to Neenah, Wisconsin. The Riverside Clinic and its successors were an outstanding professional home, and Joe held his colleagues in the highest esteem. A student of the art of diagnosis, he relished the intellectual challenge of complex disease and human interaction presented by internal medicine and introduced the emerging specialty of gastroenterology to the Fox Valley. He shared his amazing gift of compassionate personal connection with his patients.
The openness of northeast Wisconsin culture matched Joe's personality and welcomed the Bachmans. Outdoor activity was essential to forming relationships and sense of place. Inspired by the 1673 voyage of Father Jacques Marquette and his exploration of the Fox River, Joe led the family as they traversed the wilds of Wisconsin by canoe in summer and cross-country skis and snowshoes in winter. At the center of these experiences were values of non-motorized recreation, family unity, growth, and togetherness.
Joe approached fatherhood with characteristic humility, present at the busiest of times and patient through the most frustrating. His optimism for the world compelled the family to seek opportunities to contribute widely. The simplest of situations became platforms for teaching, learning and "fatherly advice". The family was Joe's true comfort, and his example of cheerfulness, humility and joy, expressed with his sparkling eyes, has forever left its imprint on his children.
After retiring from medical practice in 1998, Joe conveyed hope for the future by advocating for interfaith climate change awareness, and through stewardship of a plot of community forest in Florence County, Wisconsin. The challenge and camaraderie of the American Birkebeiner ski marathon furthered Joe's love of skiing. He and Frances traveled far and wide supporting their children's endeavors, developing and rekindling relationships.
Joe was deeply spiritual and guided by his Christian faith. The most tolerant of individuals, he was open to difference, allowing him to discover and appreciate each individual's beauty, talent, and significance. He was a proud Midwesterner, an eternal optimist, and a peacemaker who cultivated character and loyalty through gentle understanding.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife Frances Eugenia Allison Bachman, his parents, and brother Paul William Bachman. He is survived by his sister Mary Bachman Maier, Russikon, Switzerland; daughters Mary Allison Bachman DeSilva (Eliot) of Falmouth, Maine and Sharon Anne Allison Bachman of Neenah, Wisconsin; son Joseph Frederick Bachman of Meriden, New Hampshire; and three grandchildren: Eben, Oliver, and Zora DeSilva.
A memorial service will be held at 5 PM, Friday, December 6 at Saint Margaret Mary Parish in Neenah with visitation preceding. Memorials may be made to United Methodist Committee on Relief, Fox Valley Veterans Council, and UW Fox Valley Foundation.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019