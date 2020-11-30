Joseph J. Hanadel
New London - Joseph J. Hanadel, age 90. On November 30, 2020, after a 3 week Covid illness, Joseph passed away at home surrounded by his family. He was born April 28, 1930, in Exeter, Pennsylvania to Stephen and Anna (Harchar) Hanadel. Joseph graduated from Exeter High School and went into the Air Force, eventually being stationed in Antigo/Wausau area, where he met his wife, Beverley Herter. They married on November 27, 1952, with family; they quietly celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary 3 days before his death.
He retired from Curwood in New London, WI in 1995. In his early retirement years, Joseph and Beverley enjoyed going to their mobile home outside of Crivitz, WI for the fishing, as well as the peace and quiet it brought them. When they could the children and grandchildren would join them. They loved "Taking a ride" which meant going to the casino. And for many years, they went as often as they could. He also had gone to Las Vegas a number of times. Prior to and during his retirement, he enjoyed trapping, fishing, watching the History Channel and sports on TV, as well as watching his grandchildren play sports, working on his computer, surfing the internet for things to buy, or to read the news and other stories.
He is survived by his wife Beverley, 9 children: Cheryl Gabriel, Stephen (Mary) Hanadel, Cathy (Jeff) Besaw, Becky (Dave) Flanagan, Diane (Rich) Fabisiak, Lori Ward, JoAnn (Rick) Danke, Scott (Mary) Hanadel, and Kristen Stichman. Joseph is also survived by his only brother Edward Hanadel (special friend David Gula) from Exeter, PA; 21 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, as well as step-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents, a sister, Marian Kalucz, son-in-law, Bryant Ward, as well as sisters and brothers-in-law.
The family wishes to thank the Ascension Hospice staff for the wonderful care and support they have given Joseph, Beverley, and his family. We could not have asked for better Hospice staff, especially Richard, his Hospice RN, and Nicki, the Hospice aide. A very big thank you and our love to his caregivers and our friends, Gladys Niemuth and Pat Gray. Having them available to assist Joseph and Beverley this past year, on an almost daily basis, allowed them to remain in their home.
The funeral service for Joseph will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 4:00 PM at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home, New London with Rev. Aric Fenske officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 2:00 PM until the time of service. Masks will be required and social distancing observed. Burial will be in the Northport Ostrander Cemetery, Town of Mukwa at a later date.
The family request that Joseph's friends please pay their respects at the visitation, as the funeral ceremony will be reserved for immediate family, due to Covid-19.
The ceremony will be recorded and available for viewing on the funeral home website www.clinehansonfuneralhome.com
following the service.