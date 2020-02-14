|
Joseph J. Nieuwenhuis, Jr.
Kaukauna - Joseph John Nieuwenhuis, Jr., age 86, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. He was born December 22, 1933, the son of the late Joseph Sr. and Amelia Nieuwenhuis. Joseph graduated from Kaukauna High School in 1952 and served in the U.S. Army from 1956 until 1959. While stationed in Berlin, Germany, he met his wife Christa. They married October 27, 1956. Joseph retired from Thilmany and worked part time at Looks True Value. He enjoyed all sports and spending time with his family.
Joseph is survived by his wife of 63 years, Christa; son, Michael (Linda); daughter, Donna (Allen) Jones; brother, Melvin (Donna); grandchildren: Michelle (Sean), Matthew (Madeline), Jeremiah (Amanda), Ryan (Amy), and Holly (Scotty); step grandchildren: Timothy (Charisse), Deana, Amanda, and Kevin (Tosha); brother-in-law, Lyle; and sister-in-law, Waltrand. He is further survived by great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Arlene, Lorraine, and Lillian; brother, Carl; mother and father-in-law; and brother-in-law.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main St. Little Chute) beginning at 2:00 p.m. until time of Funeral at 4:00 p.m. with Deacon Mark Ebben officiating. Military rites will follow. Committal Holy Cross Cemetery. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020