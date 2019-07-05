|
Joseph J. St. Marie
Stoughton - On Wednesday, July 3, 2019, Joseph James St. Marie, age 69, passed away unexpectedly while doing what he loved, fishing in Lake Winneconne. Joe was born on March 28, 1950, in Appleton, Wisconsin to Robert and Marion (Williams) St. Marie and was the oldest of eight children. He graduated from New London High School and received a degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. He had a very successful business career. His work ethic and drive were second to none. On September 12, 1970, he married his best friend, Cheryl, and they had two beautiful daughters, Nicole and Daniele.
Joe had a passion for hunting and fishing, watching the Brewers with Cheryl, spending time with his family, supporting his grandchildren in their activities, and "putzing." Joe had wonderful friends who loved to talk and laugh with him over a cold beer. Joe will also be dearly missed by his very loyal and sweet puppy Cady.
Joe is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, his two children, Nicole (Brian), and Daniele (Bryon), his four grandchildren, Mason, George, Hannah and Colby, and his siblings Donna (Bruce), John (Mary), Jim (Barb), William (Mark), Larry (Rhonda) and Julie (Jeff).
Joe was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Ellen.
Joe will be remembered for his love to laugh, his never ending to-do lists, and winning first place in the annual 2019 Bob's Tourney family fisheree.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Ronald McDonald House of Madison, WI.
A private celebration of his life will be held in Joe's honor.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 5 to July 6, 2019