Appleton - Joseph Keberlein, 92, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Joe was born on July 12, 1927 to Alex and Rose (Gassman) Keberlein in Two Rivers. He was a WWII veteran having served in the US Army Air Corps for three years. On June 2, 1949 he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Carol Collar, and they celebrated over 70 years together. He retired from Prudential Insurance company, and Joe enjoyed hunting, golfing, and wood working and visits from family and friends in his free time. He also loved watching the Packers and the Cubs, and in his retirement, he also enjoyed driving the school bus.

Joe is survived by his wife Carol, children; Joseph (Mary) Keberlein, Jean (Charles) Follendorf, Kathy Neitzke, John (Lisa) Keberlein, Terri Walker, Greg (Debra) Keberlein, Randy (Kathleen) Keberlein, Tim Keberlein, Lori (Sam) Leith, grandchildren; Joe III, Kerri, Wendy, Heather, Heidi, Andrea, Michelle, Nicole, Tara, Heidi, Jennifer, David, Amanda, Kyle, C.J., Dustin, Ethan, Erin, Collin, Elizabeth, Christine, Brian, Jason, Jessica, Justin, Teagan, Lexi, Preston, Mike and Matt, greatgrandchildren; Meghan, Jacob, Benjamin, Jessica, Samantha, Katelyn, Maddie, Hailey, Tyler, Nic, Hunter, Addie, Teejay, Owen, Austin, Riley, Dawson, Reece, Brody, Mason, Evan, Aidan, Jameson, Carly, Natalie, Logan, Amara, Leighton, Sylas, Dexton, Hartley, Willow, Hendrix, Madalyn, Olivia, Raegan, Elliana, Nolan, Morgan, Cameron, Lexi, Brooklyn, Jaxon, Dylan, Tyler, Tobias, Finnley, Jayden, Arabella, Maddox, Walter, Avery, Autumn, Aspen, Charli, and Samantha, several nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, his in laws, a daughter, Cindy Keberlein, and his siblings.

The funeral liturgy will be private due to the current restrictions. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vvffuneralhome.com

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 17 to May 18, 2020
postcrescent