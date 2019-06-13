|
|
Joseph Lawrence "Mac" McClellan, Sr.
Neenah - Joseph was born on September 27, 1934, to parents Donald and Theresa McClellan in Detroit MI. He died peacefully on June 7, 2019.
Joe is survived by his wife, Beverley McClellan and four adult children; Brenda (Alex) Tilson, Joseph McClellan, Jr., Mary (Mark) Frank and Michael McClellan. Joe is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Matt Frank, Madelyn (Christopher) Schwandt, Ian Tilson, Chelsea Tilson and Logan McClellan, and three great-grandchildren (Lauren, Hannah and Parker Schwandt) who always put a sparkle in his eye when he was able to spend time with them. There are also many nieces and nephews that will remember Joe. He is also survived by two sisters, Marianne (John) Meyer of Albuquerque NM and Katherine (John) Benson, Versailles PA. Donald McClellan Jr, a brother, remains missing in action from the Korean War. Joe was preceded in death by his parents and brother Daniel.
He attended Mount Clemens High School in Michigan, served in the Air Force during the Korean War in Nevada and moved to Neenah in 1958. He worked for 30 years in the Public Works department for the City of Neenah. Joe spent some of his retired years working as a delivery driver for Morton Drug and enjoyed helping others through volunteering at the VA Medical Clinic in Appleton when he was able to do so.
He spent most of his adult life raising his family in Neenah but spent the last seven years living at Bella Vista in Oshkosh where he enjoyed helping the other residents in addition to playing bingo. In 2015 Joe's military service was honored on the Old Glory Honor Flight to Washington, DC where he was able to tour the national monuments and the Korean War memorial.
A celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in the Family Dining Room at Bella Vista, 631 Hazel Street, Oshkosh from 2:00 to 3:30 pm with a brief service and military honors at 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Old Glory Honor Flight in memory of Joseph McClellan Sr.
Dad was a kind soul whose heart grew softer and gentler with age. He will be deeply missed.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 13, 2019