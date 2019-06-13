Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
For more information about
Joseph McClellan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Family Dining Room at Bella Vista
631 Hazel Street
Oshkosh, WI
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
3:30 PM
Family Dining Room at Bella Vista
631 Hazel Street
Oshkosh, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph McClellan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Lawrence "Mac" McClellan Sr.


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Lawrence "Mac" McClellan Sr. Obituary
Joseph Lawrence "Mac" McClellan, Sr.

Neenah - Joseph was born on September 27, 1934, to parents Donald and Theresa McClellan in Detroit MI. He died peacefully on June 7, 2019.

Joe is survived by his wife, Beverley McClellan and four adult children; Brenda (Alex) Tilson, Joseph McClellan, Jr., Mary (Mark) Frank and Michael McClellan. Joe is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Matt Frank, Madelyn (Christopher) Schwandt, Ian Tilson, Chelsea Tilson and Logan McClellan, and three great-grandchildren (Lauren, Hannah and Parker Schwandt) who always put a sparkle in his eye when he was able to spend time with them. There are also many nieces and nephews that will remember Joe. He is also survived by two sisters, Marianne (John) Meyer of Albuquerque NM and Katherine (John) Benson, Versailles PA. Donald McClellan Jr, a brother, remains missing in action from the Korean War. Joe was preceded in death by his parents and brother Daniel.

He attended Mount Clemens High School in Michigan, served in the Air Force during the Korean War in Nevada and moved to Neenah in 1958. He worked for 30 years in the Public Works department for the City of Neenah. Joe spent some of his retired years working as a delivery driver for Morton Drug and enjoyed helping others through volunteering at the VA Medical Clinic in Appleton when he was able to do so.

He spent most of his adult life raising his family in Neenah but spent the last seven years living at Bella Vista in Oshkosh where he enjoyed helping the other residents in addition to playing bingo. In 2015 Joe's military service was honored on the Old Glory Honor Flight to Washington, DC where he was able to tour the national monuments and the Korean War memorial.

A celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in the Family Dining Room at Bella Vista, 631 Hazel Street, Oshkosh from 2:00 to 3:30 pm with a brief service and military honors at 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Old Glory Honor Flight in memory of Joseph McClellan Sr.

Dad was a kind soul whose heart grew softer and gentler with age. He will be deeply missed.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
Download Now
postcrescent