Joseph Maehl
Joseph Maehl

Neenah - Joseph Maehl, age 94, of Neenah, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Parkview Health Center. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St., Neenah, with Pastor Rebecca Henry officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m and again at the funeral home on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. Burial with full military honors will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery immediately following services. For the full obituary, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
JUN
26
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
JUN
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
Missing Man Salute at Joe's last live TAPs for EAA's Sunday Memorial Ceremony. 2014
Brittney Maehl
Grandchild
Joe, age 88. Played his last live TAPs at EAA (Sunday Memorial Ceremony). 2014
Brittney Maehl
Grandchild
Joe, age 88. Playing his last live TAPs at EAA (Sunday Memorial Ceremony). 2014
Brittney Maehl
Grandchild
Joe 2014
Brittney Maehl
Grandchild
