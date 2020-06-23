Joseph Maehl
Neenah - Joseph Maehl, age 94, of Neenah, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Parkview Health Center. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St., Neenah, with Pastor Rebecca Henry officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m and again at the funeral home on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. Burial with full military honors will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery immediately following services. For the full obituary, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.