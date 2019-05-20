Services
Joseph Matthew Stier


Burlington, WI. - Joseph Matthew Stier: 54, of Burlington, WI died unexpectedly Friday May 10, 2019. He was born May 20, 1964 in Appleton, WI the son of Joseph T. and Mathilda "Tillie" A. (Rutten) Stier Jr. Joe graduated from Elkhorn Area High School with the Class of 1982. He was a machine operator at LaValle Industries of Burlington, WI. Joe is survived by his mother "Tillie" Stier of Elkhorn, WI, and his three siblings: David (Merry) Stier of Elkhorn, WI, Michael (Kathleen) Stier of Littleton, CO and Margaret (Michael) Fincutter of East Troy, WI, by nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph and his grandparents. Private graveside service will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Elkhorn, WI. Memorials may be made in Joseph's name to: Life Lodge N3155 County Road H Lake Geneva, WI 53147. On-line guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes Elkhorn, WI.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 20, 2019
