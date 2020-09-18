Joseph Michael WinkelmanAppleton - age 34, went to be with the Lord and Jesus on Sept. 7, 2020. Joe was born in Midland, Michigan, on Dec. 12, 1985, the second child of Michael and Cindy (LaGuardia) Winkelman. Joe was kind and loving to all and excelled at being a good listener. People enjoyed sharing time with him because he was so thoughtful and accepting. He was a brilliant and gifted artist and cartoonist, entirely self-taught. Everyone looked forward to receiving a custom-drawn and handcrafted card from Joe on their birthday, and he never missed an opportunity to give a thoughtful gift on birthdays or holidays. He loved comics, movies and being kind to people and animals. While watching a movie or television show, we were always entertained by the facts and trivia Joe shared from his encyclopedic memory. One could count on Joe to know the actors' names and other movies they starred in. Joe enjoyed helping his mom plant and maintain a beautiful outdoor garden of flowers. He also enjoyed listening daily to National Public Radio and expertly completing the Daily Word Jumble in his head. He volunteered his time helping out at St. Thomas More Parish and St. Francis Xavier Catholic Schools events, and with productions of the One Nighters' theater group. He enjoyed stamping club with his mom and making hundreds of cards for STM Parish. Joe loved visiting museums to appreciate the artwork and exhibits and watching plays or attending concerts. He was abundantly patient accompanying his mom on shopping trips and immensely helpful with running errands and caring for his father. He was gentle and kind, caring for all animals, especially the beloved family pets and enjoyed seeing animals in the wild. He loved traveling and learning new information and was well-read. He was working on becoming an accomplished cook, and could be relied on to bring his scrumptious chewy pancakes, wonderful French toast or Instagram-worthy omelets on the weekends as well as brewing a continuous stream of pots of strong coffee and delicate tea, usually chased with an extra-tall Monster drink. He had recently aced three college courses at Fox Valley Technical College and was very excited to be an uncle and share his love of movies, art and skateboarding with his nephew and niece.Joe will be profoundly missed by his Mom and Dad, sister Amy Winkelman, sister-in-law Ali Treviño-Murphy, his nephew and niece, Rocco and Leona; his brother, Dominic Winkelman and sister-in-law Silvia Oliveros Torres; grandmother, Ann LaGuardia as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and godparents Benjamin Winkelman and Margaret Aston, and goddaughter Mary Rose Aston.Joe will be embraced by the love of those who have preceded him in death: grandparents Earl and Elaine Winkelman, grandparents Donald and Patricia LaGuardia, and great grandparents Violet LaGuardia, Georgia LaGuardia O'Connor, Earl and Otis Winkelman, and his beloved "family dog and friend", Frisco.A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Appleton with Father Jack Mullarkey officiating, preceded by a visitation 10 to 11 AM. A Rosary will be said for Joseph at 7pm on Thursday, Sept. 24 at St. Thomas More Parish, preceded by a visitation from 6-7pm. Please wear masks and practice social distancing at all services. Joseph will be laid to rest in the cemetery of his namesake, St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Appleton, under the loving care of the Holy Family.The family would like to show their gratitude and support for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Appleton Firefighters and Appleton Police Department, Outagamie Sheriff's Department, Outagamie County HHS, Carrie Bardwell CSW, Drs. Musunuru, Abboud and Gyorog.We love you, Joe.