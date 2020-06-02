Joseph Moeller
Joseph Moeller

Joseph "Farmer Joe" Moeller, age 82, passed away peacefully at the farm he loved on Monday, June 1, 2020, following a year and a half battle with cancer. A full obituary can be read at: www.clinehansonfuneralhome.com

Funeral services for Joe will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London with Rev. Roy Rogers officiating. Visitation will be held Friday afternoon from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Cline & Hanson Funeral Home
JUN
5
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
920-982-3232
