Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
1950 - 2019
Joseph Overesch Obituary
Joseph Overesch

Joseph "Joe" Overesch, age 69 of Appleton, WI passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 8th 2019 at his cottage retreat in Wild Rose, WI. Joe was born on January 26, 1950 as the son of late Vernon and Ethel (Peters) Overesch in Appleton, WI. He married Celeste Wendlandt on September 11, 1971.

Joe loved sharing his passions of hunting, fishing, electronics, woodworking/carving, gadget building, Christmas, and his faith with family and friends. He was an amazing father and friend filled with love, patience, and wisdom. Joseph spent 45 years at Ariens manufacturing (Lawn and Garden) in Brillion, WI until we retired in June 2017.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Celeste of Appleton; son, Jarod Overesch of Fremont; Misty Krueger; Kyaira and Skyler Scholfield; siblings, John (Maurine) Overesch, Frank (Lois) Overesch, Mary Ann (Al) Summers, Dan (Laurie) Overesch, Theresa (Dave) Newland, Bill (Jean) Overesch, Tony (Joan) Overesch all of Appleton; brother-in-law, Clyde (Sue) Wendlandt of Wild Rose; Kendra (Merle) Braun of Fond Du Lac; special friends, George (Mary) Korleski of Wild Rose; also, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Joseph is preceded in death by his parents, inlaws, Lucille and Roland Wendlandt, and brother-in-law, Warren Wendlandt. Special thanks to the Wild Rose paramedic and first responders for all their efforts and compassion.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 12th at Holly Funeral Home in Wild Rose, WI. Father Xavier Santiago will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until time of services at Holly Funeral Home Wild Rose County Road G. Online condolences available at www.hollyfuneralhome.com

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
