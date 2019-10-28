Services
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
304 S. Commercial Street
Neenah, WI 54956
(920) 722-6464
Neenah - Joseph R. Cascio, age 95, formerly of Milwaukee, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 900 Geiger St., Neenah with Fr. Bob Kollath officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00AM until 10:00AM Eulogy at 10:15AM Military Honors will be conducted following the mass by the Neenah-Menasha Funeral Honors Team. A private burial will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee. For a full obituary and online condolences please visit www.kesslerfh.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
