Joseph R. "Joe" Stadler
Little Chute - Joseph "Joe" Stadler, age 70, of Little Chute, passed peacefully into eternal life on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Joe was born on June 2, 1949 to Gerald and Rose (Wittlin) Stadler. Joe began his baking career at Sugar and Spice Bakery in Little Chute and graduated from Kaukauna High School in 1968.
Joe was drafted into the U. S. Army in 1969. Not wanting to be without his high school sweetheart, Sandy Demerath, the two were married on May 14, 1970 at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church and spent a wonderful year stationed in Darmstadt, Germany. Upon their return, they opened Manawa Pastry Shop. Joe loved being a baker/bakery manager and continued in the baking industry until his retirement in 2015.
Joe's family and friends were everything to him. He was happiest just having fun and goofing around, exploring Heesakker Park, playing cards, and always trying to put a smile on the faces of everyone around him. He is known for his sense of humor and the tall tales he would tell his nieces, nephews, kids and grandkids; some true, and some not quite so true!
Joe enjoyed traveling with his bride, venturing to places as close as Door County and as far as Hawaii and Europe. They saved his favorite trip for last, visiting Lake Havasu and the Grand Canyon.
Joe is survived by his wife Sandy; Children: Andy (Megan) Stadler, Greg (Melanie) Stadler and Becky (Matt) Schumacher; Grandchildren: Alex, Christopher and Caleb Stadler, Tony Griffin, Ethan Waldron, Julia and Cecelia Stadler, Isaac, Anna and Tessa Schumacher; Brothers: Jim (Sharon) Stadler and Bruce Stadler; Sisters: Betty Dunsmore, Diane Stadler, Shirley Stadler, Karen Stadler, and Linda (Shawn) Rivard; Sisters-in-law: Julie (Randy)Penney, Barb Stadler and Wendy Klaes; and many nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Gerry and Rose Stadler; Father and Mother-in-law, Norb and Rose Demerath; Brothers: Robert Stadler, Wayne Stadler and Brian Stadler; and Brothers-in-law, Dave Dunsmore and Denny Baer.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 5:00pm on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Saint John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 323 S. Pine St, Little Chute, with Fr. Ron Belitz officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 2:00pm until the time of the Mass. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the .
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020