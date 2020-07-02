Joseph "Joe" Rathsack Sr.Neenah - Joseph "Joe" Rathsack, Sr. age 56 of Neenah passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on June 22nd 2020. He was born in Appleton on May 11th, 1964 the son of Quintin "Bud" and Kathleen "Kitty" Rathsack. Joe graduated from Xavier high school in 1982, and then started his career in construction as an operating engineer.Joe was the type of guy who had a huge heart and would do anything for anyone. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren and loved to spend time with them. He enjoyed watching his children grow up and always made it a priority to be at their sporting events. He worked very hard providing a life for his family. He enjoyed watching NASCAR races on Sundays and rooting for the #28. He enjoyed hobbies including ice fishing, snowmobiling and get togethers with friends and family. Joe had a contagious laugh that everyone will miss.Joe is survived by his children: Nicholas (Sarah) Rathsack, Joseph (Lauren) Rathsack, Jr., Alyssa (Mickey) Stachurski; his grandchildren: Madilyn, Brahm, Elliot, Isla, future grandson Tate Rathsack, Wyatt and Wade Stachurski; his siblings: Bill (Judy) Rathsack, Kathy (Jim) Gerrits, Dick (Jan) Rathsack, Tom Rathsack Sr., Mary Lou (Don) Vande Hey, Betty (Art) Zabel, Luane (Dick) Osborne, Jerry Rathsack, Paul (Kim) Rathsack, Jean Kessler, Jim Rathsack, Pat (Monica) Rathsack as well as many nieces, nephews, and close friends including Doreen.Joe is preceded in death by his parents Quintin "Bud" and Kathleen "Kitty" Rathsack, his brothers Robert and David Rathsack and his sister Ruthie Tlamka.A private family celebration of Joe's life will be held at a later date.