Joseph Remter
Menasha - Joseph L. Remter, age 61 of Menasha, passed away unexpectedly late Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He was born November 8, 1957 to Doris (Grillheisel) and Lloyd Remter in Neenah. He worked for ABA Powder Coating and Wisconsin Paint and Powder Coat after ending his career working for Eggers.
Joe was a very quiet man who liked to keep to himself, yet he was always willing to help someone in need. Along with the love of his life, Jennifer, his favorite pastimes were fishing, camping, and tending to his flower and tomato gardens. He also enjoyed feeding and taking care of the neighborhood birds.
Joe is survived by Jennifer Orm Seager and her daughter whom he helped raised, Sarah Seager; by his mother and stepfather, Doris and Louis Flauger; and by his sisters, Cindy (Remter) Wolfinger and Karla (Remter) Thede. He is further survived by his nieces and nephews: Dr. Megan (Dr. Jason Krahenbuhl) Wolfinger and their daughter, Hannah; Nicole (fiancé Kollin Hemenway) Wolfinger; Derek (Sara) Thede and their daughters, Layla and Norah; and Dillon Thede; as well as by Jennifer's mother, Sally Orm, and her sister, Andrea (Jonathan) Gilbert and their daughter, Maya. He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd.
A Memorial Service for Joe will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M. until the hour of the service.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in Joe's name.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 19, 2019