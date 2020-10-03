Joseph RuhlandHilbert - Joseph William Ruhland, age 89, of Hilbert passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on Thursday, October 1, 2020 following a long courageous battle with cancer. Joseph was born on February 18, 1931 in Chilton to the late Isadore and Anita (Schneider) Ruhland. Joseph knew how to live life to its fullest and will always be remembered as a hardworking, humble, and dedicated man. These attributes extended to his family, his community, and his country. Joseph began working on the family farm at a very young age and continued working there throughout most of his life. On June 26, 1956 he married Karen L. Volkman, she preceded him in death. Joseph and Karen settled down and raised their family in Hilbert where he was actively involved in many organizations including: Catholic Order of Foresters, Hilbert Lions Club, VFW in Chilton, St. Vincent de Paul and St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hilbert. Joseph was very proud to have served in the army from July 1956 to April 1958 during the Korean War. He proudly wore his Korean War Veteran cap and often times enjoyed a free drink or lunch from someone thanking him for his service. It was not uncommon to run into someone and have them say "I saw your dad out walking today". He walked 4 miles a day rain or shine up until the day his body would no longer allow him to. He also greatly enjoyed bowling and could be found a few nights a week at the bowling alley. Here he enjoyed his social time with countless friends and family. One of his fondest memories was for his 89th birthday his family and friends surprised him on his bowling night and brought a cake to share. The entire bowling alley stopped and sang to him and he just couldn't believe they did that for him. The only thing that could have made his night better is if there would have been ice cream with that cake. Those that knew him know he loved his ice cream. It was not uncommon for him to be scouring the ads for ice cream sales, and he would drive miles out of his way to save a buck on a gallon of his favorite treat. If he couldn't sleep at night, he would get up and eat a bowl of ice cream and go back to bed. Truly though, the most treasured memories Joseph had were his family vacations. One week every year for the past 10 years he and his children would venture off to some great destination. There were so many memories made and stories to be told. He would always say he just truly enjoyed watching his kids have fun doing all the stupid things kids do. Joseph will be greatly missed by many friends and most of all his loving family. Joseph is survived by two sons: Brian(Kriste) Ruhland of Mansfield, TX, Jeff (Jori) Ruhland of Neenah: three daughters; Lynn (Eric) Bornemann of Hilbert, Beth (Mike) Behnke of Potter, Brenda (Curt) Schultz of Brillion; a daughter-in-law: Sue Ruhland of Chilton; twelve grandchildren: Daniel and Lauren Bornemann, Jamie Barrette, Andrea (Mario) Ramirez, Kevin Ruhland, Kennedy and Grant Ruhland, David and Taylor Brochtrup, Isaac Schultz, Tanner and Alexa Ruhland; two great-grandchildren, Cristian Ramirez and Easton Bornemann; three sisters, Donna Jensen, Ruth (John) Moses, Barb (Bob) LeCaire; two brothers: Leon (Pat) Ruhland, Paul (Diane) Ruhland, two brother-in-laws: Richard Volkman and Howard Fochs; and one sister-in-law: Alice Ruhland; many nieces and nephews. Joseph is welcomed into heaven by his wife, Karen, two sons: Keith and Todd, his parents, his siblings: Don Ruhland and Rosalyn Fochs, his mother and father-in-law: Edward and Edna Volkman and other relatives. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 6:00 PM on Monday, October 5, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church (108 S. 6th St.) in Hilbert with the Rev. Michael Betley officiating. Military rites will be accorded by VFW Post 3153 of Chilton. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the church. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Theda Care Hospice and all the special friends and family that helped us through this difficult time. Dad, we will always cherish the moments we had with you. You were a very proud man and we will strive every day to be half the person you were. Love, Your Family.Pielhop Wieting Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements.