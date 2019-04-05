|
Joseph Van Bakel Bakel
Amarillo - Joseph Van Bakel, 88, of Amarillo died April 3, 2019.
Memorial mass will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church Chapel, 4100 S. Coulter. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Joseph was born June 21, 1930 in Little Chute, WI to John and Dora Van Bakel. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Joseph married Angela Weyenberg in 1952.
The two then moved to Amarillo in 1960 and were one of the founding families at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. He helped start slow pitch softball in Amarillo with the Catholic Men's League. He was a longtime salesman with Kimberly Clark Paper Distributing. Joseph volunteered at the VA hospital and Olivia's Angels for many years. He was the past Commander of the VFW and was a member of the American Legion.
He is preceded in death by his parents; 3 sisters; and 2 brothers.
Joseph is survived by his wife Angela Van Bakel; daughter, Cindy Willis and husband Rick; sons, Gary Van Bakel and wife Sheri, and Tim Van Bakel and wife Rhonda; sister, Dolores Van Bakel; 7 grandchildren, Andrew Van Bakel, Blake Van Bakel, Ashley Hazelton, Makale Spradling, Brittini Van Bakel, Anton Willis and Zane Willis; and 3 great-grandsons.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 5, 2019