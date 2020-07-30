Dr. Joseph W. Weber
New London - Joseph W. Weber, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at ThedaCare Medical Center in New London surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 29, 1929, in Arizona, (Burt County), Nebraska, son of the late Peter and Florence (Waring) Weber. He enlisted in the army on July 1, 1955, and served as a lab technician, stationed in Tokyo General Hospital in Japan. Upon his return stateside, he achieved a bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln and his medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical School in Omaha where he graduated from medical school as the class of 1956.
While in Lincoln, he met the love of his life. He was united in marriage to Christine (Carlson) Weber on January 27, 1951, in Denver, CO. In 1959, after Joe completed medical school, their family moved to New London and started a medical practice.
During his time in practice, Joe, was very involved in running the Weber Clinics' of New London and Shiocton, working at the New London Family Medical Center and in his later years, as a traveling doctor to many emergency rooms around Wisconsin. During his time in private practice, he had the great honor to work with many families and delivering hundreds of babies. Joe was also very active in the New London Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Following retirement, Joe and Christine spent time traveling in their motor home and they met many wonderful people. He enjoyed helping patients by flying them to medical appointments in his airplane, motorcycle, snowmobile and motor home trips with family members, going boating and spending time spreading the gospel with family and friends and. Something Joe spoke of fondly was that he had the blessing of celebrating 65 years of marriage, to the love his life, prior to Christine's passing in 2016.
He is survived by his son Dr. Steve (Patty) Weber, Antigo, their children, Dr. Joe (Christa)Weber, La Crosse, their daughter Harper, Claire & Kennedy; Jenna (Paul) McGrath, Minnetonka, Minnesota, their daughters, Eloise & Annika; Jake (Cassandra) Weber, Milwaukee; daughter Lisa (Mike) Fischer, New London their daughters, Angela (Tony) Monty, New London, her children Alexia and Payton; Gina Laughlin, Bonduel, her children: Kendra, Corbin and Hunter; Dr. Blaire Marie (Bancs) Laughlin-Bowers, Augusta, Georgia; son Dr. Kevin (Cindy) Weber, Baraboo, their children: Justin (Erin) Weber, Davenport, Iowa, Dr. Blake (Emilie) Weber, Rochester, Minnesota, their children, twins, Charlie and Finn and son Nolan; Adam Weber Wautoma, sons, Javin and Fletcher; Kaylin Weber, Madison; a brother George Weber, Glendale, Iowa. Joe is further survived by nephews, nieces, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jim Weber and Sister Virginia Hardiman.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of ThedaCare, New London, family friends Blair Laughlin and Jamie Nettekoven and also to Pastor Carlos Ancheta of Seventh Day Adventist Church, New London.
Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers or memorials please make a contribution to the Alzheimer's Association http://www.alz.org