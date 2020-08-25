Josephine "JoAnn" Meier
Appleton - Josephine (JoAnn) Meier, 76, passed away in the loving hands of her family on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living. She was born Dec. 3, 1943, daughter of the late Bernice and Edward Jurek. She loved spending time with family, loved her pet cats and dogs and all animals. Her home was filled with Christmas music and spirit year-round. JoAnn graduated from Shiocton High School, was a loving mother and housewife, dog breeder, and worked many jobs over the years finishing her employment at Presto Products in Weyauwega. JoAnn married Thomas Meier on January, 12, 1995 and they were together until his passing in January of 2018.
JoAnn is survived by her daughter Tammy (Richard) Mathewson, son Kurt (Alicia) VanHandel, and stepdaughter Tammy (Scott) Mueller; grandchildren Jessica (Jacob) Johnsrud, Levi, Dawson, and Rose VanHandel, Cheyenne Airis, Brenden, and Tori Mueller. JoAnn is further survived by her siblings Janice (Curt) Pilcher, James (Gayle) Jurek, and Juretta (Gary) Olinger, many nieces, nephews and cousins, and the father of her children, Marvin VanHandel.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband Thomas and her parents Bernice and Edward Jurek.
A private memorial service will be held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please give a donation or volunteer your time to a local animal shelter in JoAnn's name. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com
.
A special thank you to the Brookdale Assisted Living staff for your loving care and compassion shown to our mother in her last years. Thank you also to the Compassus Hospice staff for your kindness and guidance during our mother's last days.