Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Highland Memorial Park
1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Appleton - Joyce A. Goffin, age 76, of Appleton, formerly of Shiocton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 after a lengthly illness. She was born on January 27, 1943 to the late Donald and Elizabeth Olsen (Bolton).

Joyce left for Chicago after high school for a short time. Many of her younger days were spent at her parents' house riding horses and enjoying time with her family.

Joyce enjoyed watching movies, doing crossword puzzles, but what she really loved to do was spend time with her children and grandchildren, they meant the world to her. She also loved her dogs and cats, however all animals were important to her. Joyce will be fondly remembered for her interest in learning new things.

Joyce is survived by her three daughters; Kim Thiel, Kris (Chad Schinke)Burzynski, Katie (Ashley Nelson) Rodman, nine grandchildren; Joshua, Amber, Heather, Brianna, Kayleigh, Gabriella, Morgan, Logan, and Addie, three great grandchildren; Madison, Ian, Blake, sister; Rose (Mike) Schreiter.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, one granddaughter; Brandy and her grandparents; Walter and Elizabeth Olsen.

A graveside committal service will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Highland Memorial Park at 1:00PM.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Joyce to: Saving Paws Animal Shelter.

"We love and will miss you Tilly".

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 28, 2019
