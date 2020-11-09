1/
Joyce A. Herzfeldt
Joyce A. Herzfeldt

Neenah - Joyce A. Herzfeldt, age 98 of Neenah, passed away late Monday, November 2, 2020 at Theda Clark Medical Center-Appleton. She was born April 19, 1922 to the late Paul and Mary Behm in Waupaca. After the family moved to Neenah, Joyce met Lester Herzfeldt and married him in Waupaca in January of 1946.

Joyce is survived by her son, Kim Lester (Cindy) of Aurora, CO; four grandchildren: Chad, Heather, Brian and Kelly; her great-granddaughter, Drew Marie; and her daughter-in-law, Kay Herzfeldt. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester and by her son, Jan Paul.

Joyce will be laid to rest with Lester at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Neenah.

Westgor Funeral Home 722-7151 www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
