Joyce A. Rasmussen
Clintonville - Joyce A. Rasmussen, age 84 of Clintonville, passed away Friday evening, June 7, 2019, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Appleton
Joyce Ann Rasmussen was born November 8, 1934 to the late George & Amber (Brown) Burt. She graduated with the class of 1953 from Edgar High School. Joyce moved to Stevens Point, WI to attend U.W. Stevens Point, and while attending classes, she also worked at the Copp's Supermarket. She met Vernon D. Rasmussen while in school; the two were later married on August 31, 1957 in Marshfield, at the Presbyterian Church. The couple moved to Clintonville where Vern was hired as a teacher. Joyce was able to be a stay-at-home mom while the couple started a family. She was an active member of the United Methodist Church, Clintonville, where she sang in the choir and was a part of the Women's Circle. After her two sons were a bit older, Joyce worked at a few places locally: Erickson's Pharmacy & Home Medical, First National Bank, & Honey Creek. She was also active in fundraising and book sales at the Clintonville Public Library. Joyce really loved nature, animals, bird watching, and will certainly be missed by her loyal Black Labrador, "Dolly." She enjoyed crafting, sewing, quilting, and cross-stitch; and always made time to watch the Packers, Brewers, and Badgers play. She'll be remembered as a very giving, community-minded person, who always remembered to send cards and flowers to loved ones and friends. Joyce loved her family to the fullest, and was devoted to her sons and all of her grandchildren.
She is survived by her:
Sons: Scott (Fiancé; Jacqueline Schaffer) Rasmussen, Weyauwega, WI; Kurt (Colleen) Rasmussen, Cottage Grove, MN
Grandchildren: Jordyn (Charles Williams) Rasmussen; Cole (Jana Peterson) Rasmussen; & Nicholas Rasmussen
Great-grandchild: Juna Rasmussen
Brother: Lowell Burt, Jackson, WI
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Vernon; & a brother, George Burt.
Memorial services will be held 10 AM Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Clintonville, with the Rev. Diana Ziegler officiating. Inurnment will take place at Graceland Cemetery, Clintonville following the service.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 9 AM until the time of the service.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Sarah Milner and the staff at the ThedaCare Clinic, Clintonville; the staff at ThedaCare Medical Center, Shawano; Dr. Eric Winkel and the nursing staff at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Appleton; Erickson Pharmacy & Home Medical Equipment, Clintonville; & the caring staff at Aster Assisted Living of Clintonville.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 9, 2019