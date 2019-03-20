Services
St Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church
830 S Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54902
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Raphael the Archangel Parish
830 S Westhaven Dr
View Map
Oshkosh - Joyce A. Scarpace, age 77, peacefully passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. She was born to the late Frank and Julia (Ciesielski) Kasza on April 18, 1941 in Milwaukee, WI. Joyce graduated from St. Mary's Academy in 1959. She married Robert Diederich in 1961; together they were blessed with a daughter. In 1978, she married Lawrence Scarpace in West Allis and they were together until his passing in 1999.

Joyce was a registered nurse and spent her career working at Milwaukee County General Hospital, Froedtert Hospital, and Evergreen Nursing Home. Joyce was a member at St. Raphael the Archangel Parish, where she volunteered with the Religious Education Department. She also enjoyed volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul of Oshkosh.

Joyce's family gave her complete joy. She was their biggest fan at all of their sporting events. Many cherished memories were made traveling the United States, vacationing in Northern Wisconsin, and enjoying the family land on the Oconto River in Mountain.

Joyce is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Pete) Kaszuba; and beloved grandchildren, Nicole(boyfriend Ben Manske), Ryan(Ashley), Dillon, Colton, and Jacob. As well as, special friend Bob Hoffman, and nieces, nephews, cousins, treasured friends, and dear neighbors.

In addition to her parents and husband, Joyce was preceded in death by her sister, Judy (Rusty) Maraccini.

A service for Joyce will be held at St. Raphael the Archangel Parish (830 S Westhaven Dr) on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11AM. Father Tom Long will be officiating. A visitation will be held from 9AM until the time of service.

We will be forever grateful for all the wonderful memories!

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 20, 2019
