Joyce C. Van Den Broek
Appleton - Joyce C. (Eimmerman) Van Den Broek, 92, of Kaukauna passed from this world to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on April 17, 2019 at Century Oaks Assisted Living. She was the daughter of Cyril and Margaret Eimmerman of Kaukauna.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Van Den Broek Jr.; son, Gary Van Den Broek; great-grandson, Cullen, and great-grandson, Ryan.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth Van Den Broek; daughter, Patricia (Van Den Broek) Gondek; daughter-in-law, Betty (Gary) Van Den Broek; six grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.
Joyce, being of the Apostolic Faith, was a long time member of the Apostolic Truth Church in Appleton, Wisconsin. She dedicated her life to Jesus Christ in 1976 and touched many through the years with her dedication and giving spirit. Joyce spent many years teaching Sunday school and enjoyed children. Her hands were never idle. She was always helping others, even in the advanced years of life. She was known for her baking, and still enjoyed supplying her treats for church bake sales well into her late 80's. Her pies were such a hot commodity that rumor has it they sold in the back room before they ever made it to the "for sale" table!
Joyce adored her family, and was adored by her family. Along with her giving spirit, she was also "spunky" and fiercely independent. Her great sense of humor remained up until her last days as she still was making her family and caregivers laugh and smile at her antics. She was a pillar of strength combined with the heart of a teddy bear. Throughout her lifetime she enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling, quilting, and making porcelain dolls. There was always a project in process…some were completed…some were left to wait for another day!
A funeral service to celebrate her life on earth, and her passing into a brighter life in Heaven will be at Apostolic Truth Church, 2720 N Kesting Ct, Appleton, at 11:30 am. Visitation will take place from 10:00 am until the time of service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com
A special thank you to her Heartland hospice nurse, Nicole. Your genuine love and care for Mom was above anything I could have hoped for as we went through this difficult time. To the caregivers at Century Oaks Assisted Living- thank you for caring for Mom when family was unable to be with her. I will always be grateful for your love, support, and friendship.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 18, 2019